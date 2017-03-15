Deer remains stuck on frozen pond as rescue efforts fail (VIDEO)



ROXBURY — Authorities were working Saturday to rescue a deer that has been trapped on an icy pond all day in Roxbury.

Video showed the deer apparently lying down on a frozen section of the pond, which was near Willow Walk and Pondside Drive, according to NBC New York.

“We attempted to retrieve the deer today, but rescue was impossible. We will be returning tomorrow morning with OEM and their specialized equipment for this type of rescue,” township fire officials said in a Facebook post.

Animal control officers along with the Morris County Office of Emergency Management were involved in efforts to rescue the animal. Officials were trying to determine how to reach the deer, NBC reported.

The deer moved closer to the shore later Saturday, but remained trapped, according to the report.

Published at Sun, 19 Mar 2017 02:27:00 +0000