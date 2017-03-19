Deer rescued from frozen pond in Roxbury recovering at wildlife refuge



ROXBURY — The most famous deer in New Jersey is recovering nicely at a wildlife refuge.

A few hours after being rescued from a frozen pond at a condominium complex, the stressed-out but otherwise uninjured doe was resting up on a bed of straw under a Christmas tree at the Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kelly Simonetti, the sanctuary’s director, said, “She’s kind of sleeping it off.”

The deer was freed at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after being trapped overnight on the ice. She was brought to safety by a single rescuer after a boat with five first responders sank as it approached.

No one was injured.

The deer was struggling to walk upon reaching land, but Simonetti said that was due to anxiety and exhaustion rather than an injury, as some had feared.

“Probably her muscles were sore from trying to get away from everybody,” Simonetti said, adding “I think it was more panic than anything.”

The deer was tranquilized before being brought to the sanctuary. She arrived around 2:30 p.m.

Simonetti said she has not given the celebrity deer a name, in part because the goal is for it to return to the wild — something that she said could happen as soon as tonight.

Her husband is former Roxbury Police Chief James Simonetti.

Kelly Simonetti speculated that the deer may roam off after sunset when a deer herd comes passing through the sanctuary.

In the meantime, the deer is sharing the 120-acre sanctuary with 15 squirrels, four raccoons, two possums and a porcupine.

Simonetti mused that, from here on out, the deer will be keeping a very low profile.

“I’m sure the last thing she’ll ever do is get near a human again,” Simonetti said.

