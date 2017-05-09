Despite budget shortfall, Lakewood votes not to lay off teachers



LAKEWOOD — After a more than four-hour budget meeting, the township’s Board of Education defeated a resolution Monday night to lay off more than 100 teachers.

The unanimous vote came after 140 teachers were informed last week that their jobs were in jeopardy due to a $14.7 million budget shortfall.

Despite the vote, the reprieve for the teachers may be short-lived, however. The board did not vote on the budget.

A state monitor for Lakewood schools, David Shafter, said he would not approve the vote because of the budget shortfall and called it “irresponsible.”

“For a board of education to withdraw RIFS when there is no funding to do so would be an irresponsible situation,” Shafter said.

Pastor Glenn Wilson, the head of Lakewood UNITE (United Neighbors Improving Today’s Equality), said the board is “trying to wash their hands” with the vote.

“Where’s the money going to come from?” Wilson said in an interview with NJ Advance Media. “It’s just a delay.”

But board member Isaac Zlatkin said that “all the decisions (the board) makes are in the best interest of the kids.”

Lakewood faced an $11 million budget shortfall last year before the state provided $6 million in aid to help it avert the most serious cuts. Superintendent Laura Winters wrote a letter in March to county officials asking for the state to fully fund the budget. Winters said the students enrolled in Lakewood schools will receive a “tragically inadequate and inferior” education if the budget needs are not met.

Lakewood, a township of 100,000 people and home to a booming population of Orthodox Jews, has a public school system with only 6,000 students — compared to 30,000 students that go to private schools.

Every seat of the 2,000-capacity auditorium was filled with students, parents, retired teachers and union officials. A spill-over room in the cafeteria, where the meeting was live-streamed, was also full.

More than 50 people signed up to speak during the highly-contentious public comment portion of the meeting, which at times pitted board members against furious teachers, parents and students. The public portion meeting was eventually cut short in order to reach all the items on the agenda.

The people who spokes during public comment warned the board members of the devastating effects budget cuts and teacher layoffs would bring to the students of the public school system.

With the budget cuts, school officials say, the average class size would swell to 50 students, there would be no elementary guidance counselors, no media specialists or interventionists and no after-school activities, including athletic programs.

Rose Carlo, who has worked in the Spruce Street elementary school for 17 years, questioned how a teacher with an “impeccable record and evaluations” could be in danger of losing a job.

“My entire career has been serving the youngest, most impressionable and some of the neediest students in the public school system,” Carlo said. “I find it incomprehensible the district does not have a place for someone with my dedication and faithful service.”

Kimberlee Shaw, the president of the Lakewood Education Association, noted that the budget “fails to follow the law to provide a thorough and efficient education for our children.”

“You understand that our priority should be on what’s best for Lakewood’s children – and this budget isn’t what’s best for them,” Shaw said.

At the start of the meeting, students from the Clifton Avenue school and the 8th grade Lakewood Middle School class sang “God Bless America” as their peers held signs that said, “Cuts Hurt Kids.”

Wilson, the Lakewood UNITE president, said the community needs to do more than just applaud for the students.

“We need to continue to … sit down as a board and a community,” Wilson said, to come up with long-term solutions.

Alejandra Morales, who is a parent, said seeing the children up on stage “broke her heart.”

“It’s not fair for everybody but especially the kids,” Morales said in Spanish.

Alex Napoliello may be reached at anapoliello@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @alexnapoNJ. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 09 May 2017 03:58:00 +0000