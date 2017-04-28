Despite protests, Penns Grove board lays off 53 classroom aides



CARNEYS POINT TWP. — Despite pleas to reconsider, the local board of education Monday night voted to lay off 53 classroom aides in what officials said was a move to prevent a large spike in the school tax.

Hundreds of people turned out at the high school auditorium in an attempt to persuade members of the Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional Board of Education to find other ways to save money than outsourcing the jobs of the staff members.

“Yes, you have a responsibility toward the taxpayers, however you have a greater responsibility to the children of the district,” Antoinette Rizzi, a high school teacher, told the board members.

After more than an hour and a half, officials cut off audience comment and moved ahead with its agenda items including approval of the layoffs.

That vote to approve the layoffs was 6-1-2. President Vicki Smith and members John Ashcraft, Jeanette Harbeson, Ginger Sackes, Irene Scarpaci and Marcia Smith voted “yes.” Voting “no” was member Ronald Vogeding. Abstaining was member Stephan Jones and Vice President Fred Tomarchio.

Afterward, the board voted unanimously 9 to 0 to approve the district’s revised 2017-2018 school year budget that reflects the savings from the layoffs.

Once the layoff decision was final some in the audience began chanting “Vote them out” as they began leaving the auditorium.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Zenaida Cobain and Business Administrator/Board Secretary Brian E. Ferguson began the meeting with a PowerPoint presentation on the school budget.

To fund the originally proposed $40,056,551 spending plan the school tax would have to have been raised by about 10 cents in both Penns Grove and Carneys Point.

Ferguson said the board said the proposed tax increase was too high.

“The board is looking at this and saying ‘How much can the residents bear?’ That’s what it comes down to,” Ferguson said.

With the savings from the layoff of the aides ($729,146) and elimination of other positions ($145,854) the school tax increase in each town would be about 5 cents.

Some speakers, though, challenged the board on its finances. Most said they were concerned about the impact of potentially losing aides student and teachers are used to working with would have on education.

Some speakers brought their children or grandchildren with them to the podium to speak in an effort to emphasize the important role aides play in classrooms.

Carneys Point resident Patty Bomba brought her granddaughter Sami Cox, a longtime student in the district, because “I wanted to show you the face of one of the students who will be impacted by any change in the instructional aides.”

Layoffs a money-saving move, school says

Bomba said she was surprised the district would “blindside” its employees with mass layoffs instead of reaching out to work on possible concessions.

“Outsourcing does not work,” she said.

“Since the school district is a business I am surprised that you as an employer in order to make concessions to make things work. That would also include concessions from the administration.”

Officials said one of the requirements for an outside firm to provide aides would require that the same people be hired in the same positions.

“If we were to go out, guaranteed everyone that is now working for the school would be guaranteed work if we go out to RFP, that’s one of our criteria,” Ferguson said. ” … nobody’s going to be losing their jobs.”

Members of the audience were not assured by that.

There were also suggestions that the layoffs be tabled and the district and teachers’ union sit down to see if a compromise could be reached to save the aides. One speaker suggested that teachers forfeit part of their raises to help.

The board of education must now go out to bid for a private company to fill the aide positions.

The aides work in all five of the district’s schools.

The district says its cost-savings will come from the fact that it will no longer have to pay into pensions, health care or other benefits for the aides. Ferguson said, on average, the cost for those benefits were more than the actual salaries of the aides.

“Privatizing our paraprofessionals is not the way do do any of this. There is no solution there. Privatizing our paraprofessionals compromises the quality, safety and service that we have come to expect for our children,” said Jennifer Lehr, president of the Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School Employees’ Association.

“So instead of choosing to investing in people that you cannot control and diminishing the educational experience for our most vulnerable students, let’s use our district funds wisely. Let’s choose to invest in employees that care about our students and our community.”

The layoffs are effective July 1.

Bill Gallo Jr. may be reached at bgallo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow Bill Gallo Jr. on Twitter @bgallojr. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 02 May 2017 03:33:50 +0000