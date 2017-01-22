Detectives probe homicide in Newark's South Ward



NEWARK — Essex County Prosecutor’s Office detectives were investigating a deadly shooting in Newark’s South Ward late Saturday, officials said.

The homicide occurred on the 200 block of Avon Avenue, according to prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.

The victim, identified only as a male, was pronounced dead at University Hospital, the spokeswoman said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The killing marked Newark’s third reported homicide of the year.

