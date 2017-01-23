Devils' AHL coach Rick Kowalsky on how Miles Wood has made impact in 2nd NHL stint



Albany Devils coach Rick Kowalsky got to see Devils rookie Miles Wood first hand when Wood was sent down to the AHL in October.

Wood initially made the NHL roster out of training camp, but after playing in the team’s first two games of the season, it was clear Wood needed more seasoning.

After just over a month in AHL, Wood returned to the Devils, and after seven goals and three assists in 29 games, Kowalsky isn’t surprised.

“The raw athletic ability is there. You don’t have to know much about hockey to know his speed is at an NHL level,” Kowalsky told NJ Advance Media. “For him, I think it was learning how to play a little more without the puck and making reads in the defensive zone.”

Wood himself admitted that he needed to go to the AHL at the start of the season to add consistency to his game. While the speed never goes away, he needed to learn how to properly use it.

The biggest thing for Wood was making an impact when he didn’t have the puck, particularly in the defensive end.

“Like most guys, when they come (to Albany) from the NHL, they get put in some situations and maybe get a little more ice time,” Kowalsky said. “With Miles, from day one, he was very astute as far as everything we threw at him. He’s eager to learn and he knew what he had to work on as far as defensively and positioning.”

Wood is coming off his first career two-goal game in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Flyers. Even in a game where Wood made some rookie mistakes, he continued to show the development that started in the AHL.

“Each game he got better, and you’re seeing it translate into the NHL game,” Kowalsky said. “To his credit, he came down here with a good attitude. He was like a sponge with everything we taught him and talked to him about.

