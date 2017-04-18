Devils assign F Blake Speers to Albany from OHL



Blake Speers #21 of Team Canada prepares to take a face-off during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team United States at the Bell Centre on January 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Devils assigned forward Blake Speers to Albany in the AHL on Tuesday. Speers is eligible to play with Albany in the AHL playoffs now that his season with Sault Ste. Marie in the OHL is over.

The 20-year-old prospect signed his entry-level contract with the Devils on Sept. 22, 2016, at the start of training camp, and Speers initially made the Devils’ NHL roster to start the season.

Devils mailbag: Offseason priorities

He played in three games before the Devils reassigned him to Sault Ste. Marie. Speers needed to stay with the Greyhounds until their regular season and playoffs concluded.

The Greyhounds and Speers reached the OHL Eastern Conference semifinals before being eliminated.

Albany begins its first-round matchup with the Toronto Marlies in the ALH Calder Cup Playoffs on Thursday. The first round consists of a best-of-five series, starting with two games in Albany before three potential games in Toronto.

Speers broke his wrist in his first OHL game of the season but rebounded to finish with 34 points in 30 regular season games. He had one goal and seven assists in 11 postseason games in the OHL.

Speers also had one goal and two assists while playing for Team Canada at January’s World Junior Championship.

