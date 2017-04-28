Devils assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald among candidates for Sabres GM, reports say



Devils assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald is one of several candidates to become general manager of the Buffalo Sabres, according to multiple reports.

WKBW in Buffalo reported Fitzgerald interviewed for the job, which opened after the Sabres cleaned house by firing GM Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma on April 20.

According to ESPN, the list of candidates interviewed by the Sabres is a lengthy one that includes Fitzgerald, Columbus Blue Jackets assistant GM Bill Zito, Nashville Predators assistant GM Paul Fenton, Los Angeles Kings assistant GM Mike Futa and Pittsburgh Penguins general managers Bill Guerin and Jason Botterill.

Fitzgerald was hired as assistant GM for the Devils after GM Ray Shero took over in 2015, leaving his position as assistant GM for the Penguins. With the Penguins, Fitzgerald also served as the director of player development with the Penguins under Shero.

