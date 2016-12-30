Devils avoid turning 1 mental breakdown into meltdown



WASHINGTON — Mistakes have come back to bite the Devils plenty in recent weeks, and one Thursday night had the makings to do the same.

A game-tying short-handed goal early in the third period erased a 1-0 lead and, for the time being, the brilliant performance of goalie Keith Kinkaid.

But the Devils quickly got back to the defense that kept the Capitals under wraps all night, keeping the game tied before earning a 2-1 shootout victory.

“Those are tough to have, especially in the third period like that when you’re up 1-0 and you’re goalie’s been standing on his head,” forward P.A. Parenteau said. “Those are the things we need to learn. It can’t happen. But it did, and we have to turn the page and move on.”

Devils topple Caps in shootout

The Devils certainly did refocus quickly, but the Capitals continued to rack up shots and push for the go-ahead goal.

Kinkaid made 43 saves through regulation and overtime, but he said the defense forced the Capitals into shots he could handle.

“It’s a lot of shots, but I think our guys did a good job of keeping them to the outside, and letting me see them,” Kinkaid said. “That’s the biggest part, sometimes the shot totals don’t tell the story, but that was a fun game to play.”

The Devils mustered just one goal outside of the shootout to support Kinkaid, but they did capitalize on a mistake on the other end.

Parenteau had a turnover sent right to him in the slot in the second period, and he promptly deposited it into the net for a 1-0 Devils lead.

“Sometimes things happen. I’ve been on the other side of that, and t’s not fun,” Parenteau said. “But we’ll take it, and I think we needed that goal the way things were going.”

