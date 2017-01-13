Devils back up their talk on 'make or break' road trip



ST. PAUL, Minn. — Taylor Hall called the Devils‘ four-game road trip over the past eight days make or break.

They haven’t broken yet.

Tuesday’s stunning 4-3 rally past the Minnesota Wild gave the Devils seven out of a possible eight points on the Western Conference swing. They finished 3-0-1, including Tuesday’s win against a team that entered 17-1-1 in its last 19 games.

While the Devils pulled themselves back within three points of a playoff spot, they know their season is far from made.

“You really have to rip a bunch off here to get in a playoff position,” goalie Cory Schneider said. “But I think we’re keeping ourselves in the conversation and we’re giving ourselves a chance.

“We can’t do it all in one night or one game or one week. It’s going to take the rest of the year to kind of claw back into it, and this is a good start.”

The Devils were riding two straight wins entering Tuesday’s meeting with the Wild, and given the circumstances, it goes down as the most impressive victory of the season.

Along with the Wild’s hot streak entering the game, they took a 2-0 lead and also led 2-1 after 40 minutes. Prior to Tuesday, the Wild were 19-1-2 when leading after two periods.

“You know they’re going to make plays, they’re going to score goals,” forward Kyle Palmieri said. “It’s something they’ve been doing a lot this year, and I think they’re first in the Western Conference … We would love to play with leads, but at the same time we’re doing a good job of staying focused and battling back.”

The goal on the trip for coach John Hynes was to get the Devils back to playing the version of hockey that fueled some success in the first six weeks of the season. He saw that effort throughout the four games, and the Devils got rewarded for it.

“(Tuesday) was a real big test, we knew that going in,” Hynes said. “We felt like we’ve been playing good hockey, and it’s really going to be a test now.

“In the past, we’ve had some games against teams like that, against the Pittsburghs and the Washingtons, and we weren’t as competitive as we wanted to be. We felt like we were competitive tonight and found a way to be able to win.”

