Devils beware: No. 1 overall pick in NHL Draft is not always a superstar

Updated May 02, 2017
Posted May 02, 2017
By Steve Politi | NJ Advance Media
Sometimes, the top pick in the NHL Draft produces a franchise cornerstone player that will lead a team to multiple Stanley Cup championships en route to the Hall of Fame. And sometimes, it gets you Alexandre Daigle.
Don’t remember Daigle? Fans of the Ottawa Senators probably wish they could forget the 1993 No. 1 pick, who arrived with huge expectations that he would become the sport’s next star but scored just 129 goals in a disappointing career.
Nolan Patrick
Larry MacDougal | Associated Press
The Devils will make the No. 1 pick for the first time in their history after winning the draft lottery, and that will give them a shot at top prospects like Nolan Patrick (above) and Nico Hischier. No matter who they pick, they hope they’ll get a player who will become one of the league’s young stars.
It doesn’t always work out that way. Looking back at the past 25 years, the top pick has produced some certain Hall of Famers, a long list of very productive players and more than a efw disappointments. Scroll through the gallery below to see how teams with the No. 1 pick have done over the past quarter century.
Alex Ovechkin
Alexander Ovechkin
The No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft is still looking for his first Stanley Cup title with the Washington Capitals, but Ovechkin is already one of the most electrifying goal scorers in NHL history.
Nick Wass | AP Photo
Published at Tue, 02 May 2017 11:05:36 +0000
