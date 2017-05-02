Devils beware: No. 1 overall pick in NHL Draft is not always a superstar

The Devils will make the No. 1 pick for the first time in their history after winning the draft lottery, and that will give them a shot at top prospects like Nolan Patrick (above) and Nico Hischier. No matter who they pick, they hope they’ll get a player who will become one of the league’s young stars.

It doesn’t always work out that way. Looking back at the past 25 years, the top pick has produced some certain Hall of Famers, a long list of very productive players and more than a efw disappointments. Scroll through the gallery below to see how teams with the No. 1 pick have done over the past quarter century.