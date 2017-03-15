Devils' Blake Pietila: 'It's about taking advantage of the opportunity'



NEWARK — Devils forward Blake Pietila knows what is on the line during the last month of the NHL season.

Pietila played three games with the Devils in November after forward Taylor Hall underwent surgery on his torn meniscus, but even more is on the line in his second chance in the NHL.

“I’ve seen a few young guys up right now from Albany, with the end of the year here, we’re going to get the chance to play,” Pietila told NJ Advance Media. “So just like any time you get called up, it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Pietila continued to be a steady source of offense when he returned to Albany, and returned to the NHL after recording 15 goals and 14 assists in 42 AHL games this season.

The 24-year-old forward is part of the string of March call-ups by the Devils, and like everyone else, he’s being watched.

“That’s on our minds, all the younger guys up here, is showing what you can do for next year,” Pietila said. “Kind of showing what you can bring to this team.”

One of the biggest aspects Pietila and other have mentioned was not straying away from the game that fueled success in Albany.

“You try to play the same way. How we were playing in Albany is what got us up here,” he said. “If you start changing things when you get to this level, it’s probably not going to work out so well.”

One benefit Pietila will have in his second NHL stint is familiarity with other players, with so many up from Albany. He said he played consistently with Blake Coleman this season, while also seeing time with Nick Lappin down the stretch before both were recalled.

Pietila also has the ability to play center and wing, something he hopes will be a bonus when the Devils evaluate him.

“For most of last year, I was back and forth. I’m pretty comfortable with it,” he said. I” think versatility brings another element to my game where I can fit any where in the lineup, so I think that helps.”

