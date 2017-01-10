Devils blanked 3-0 by Panthers | Rapid reaction



NEWARK — While defensive problems have plagued the Devils all season, it was the offense that couldn’t back a strong outing from goalie Cory Schneider and company.

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo stopped all 28 shots he faced, blanking the Devils in a 3-0 Panthers win on Monday at the Prudential Center.

Schneider made 26 saves while allowing one goal, with two empty netters icing the game in the final minute.

Even on the handful of quality chances the Devils created, Luongo was never fazed.

The deciding Panthers goal came off a Devils penalty in the first period, where the Deivls received a questionable major penalty when center Pavel Zacha was called for boarding Denis Malgin.

While Zacha appeared to check Malgin’s shoulder and Malgin skated off (and didn’t return), Zacha was hit with the major. In contrast, Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson hit Devils defenseman John Moore square in the numbers and knocked him out of a Dec. 31 game with a concussion, but he received no penalty.

The Devils kept the Panthers in check for the most of the penalty — the teams skated 4-on-4 after Panthers forward Shawn Thornton got two minutes for roughing. But near the end of the Panthers’ three-minute power play, Reilly Smith got his own rebound and slid a shot past Schneider for a 1-0 lead at 16:55.

While Schneider allowed that goal, the Devils limited quality chances for the Panthers throughout the game, but the offense struggled to find the equalizer.

On two power plays in the second period, three separate rebounds at the crease were saved by Luongo.

Jussi Jokinen put the game away for the Panthers with an empty netter with 59 seconds left before Vincent Trocheck added another with 16 seconds left.

Power play: The Devils struggled again on the power play, going 0-for-2 on their two man advantages.

The Devils entered the game converting just 13.5 percent of their power plays, 29th in the NHL.

“Our decisions to put pucks to the net have to be quicker and more often,” coach John Hynes said after Monday’s morning skate. “Whether we come in and hit a high-tip guy, get it to the goal-line guy, the blue paint, our top shooter has to work to find his shot lane quicker, and when he has it, he’s got to release the puck there.

“That’s a big part in zone, is understanding that we have to funnel much more plays to the net. And in our breakouts, our execution has to be better. The puck’s got to be on the tape, we’re got to catch it and the puck’s got to be in the zone.

Injuries: The list of banged up players has ballooned for the Devils, but a couple may be back sooner rather than later. Defenseman Andy Greene (arm) and center Vern Fiddler (lower body) are both skating on their own.

However, forward Jacob Josefson (illness), defenseman Yohann Auvitu (lower body) and defenseman John Moore (concussion) did not skate on Monday. Auvitu is considered day-to-day, while there is no timetable yet for Josefson and Moore.

Next up: The Devils depart from New Jersey on Tuesday for their fourth and final four-game road trip of the season, the longest stretch they are away from The Rock. The majority of the trip will be spent in western Canada, starting with Hall’s return to Edmonton when the Devils visit the Oilers at 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

They then play the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks before wrapping up the trip in Minnesota against the Wild.

