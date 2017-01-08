Devils can't hold off Oilers in 2-1 OT loss | Rapid reaction



NEWARK — Mark Letestu scored the game-winning goal with 1:01 in overtime, lifting the Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Devils on Saturday at the Prudential Center.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider finished with 41 saves, stopping 37 in regulation. Letestu’s winning goal came with the Oilers on a 4-on-3 power play in overtime.

Schneider was under constant pressure from the start, but unlike Friday night, where a disastrous misplay highlighted the three goals he allowed on five shots, Schneider was on point. The Devils goalie stopped 16 shots in the first period, followed by 14 in the second, keeping the Oilers out of the net for the first 40 minutes.

Hall’s strange 1st meeting with Oilers

The Devils mustered just 13 shots in that span, but they capitalized on their best chance.

Miles Wood took a puck in the neutral zone and blew past the Oiler defense, giving him a clear path to net. He sent a backhander through the five-hole of Oilers goalie Cam Talbot for his fifth goal of the season and 1-0 Devils lead at 9:44 in the first period.

The Oilers did break through in the third period on their 32nd shot. Defenseman Matthew Benning sent a shot through traffic before deflecting off Schneider’s glove and in at 3:33 in the third to tie the game.

Hall’s game: Taylor Hall played his first game against his former team. He didn’t score, but he had a pair of golden opportunities turned away. On a 2-on-1 in the first period, Hall fired a close-range shot that Talbot turned away. In the second, Hall send a shot from the slot that hit Talbot’s pad before he covered the puck.

Injuries: Defenseman Yohann Auvitu limped to the bench and down the tunnel following his first shift in the first period. He was called up from Albany prior to the game with the team placing forward Jacob Josefson (illness) on injured reserve. Auvitu did not return to the game.

Defenseman and captain Andy Greene missed his second straight game after being hit by a puck on his left arm. Greene has also been ruled out of Monday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Next up: The Devils wrap up a three-game home stand when they host the Panthers at 7 on Monday at the Prudential Center.

Published at Sun, 08 Jan 2017 02:43:23 +0000