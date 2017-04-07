Devils can't slow down Penguins in 7-4 loss | Rapid reaction



NEWARK — The Devils got into an offensive slugfest with the Pittsburgh Penguins. They couldn’t keep up.

Sixteen of the Penguins 18 skaters recorded at least one points as they pulled away for a 7-4 win over the Devils on Thursday at the Prudential Center.

The Devils held a 1-0 lead over the Penguins behind a Stefan Noesen goal five minutes into play, but the Devils never held the lead again once both offenses started rolling.

The Penguins scored twice before the end of the first period, getting late tallies from Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel.

John Moore scored his second goal in as many games to tie the game for the Devils 10 seconds into the second period, but the Penguins answered with back-to-back goals from Josh Archibald and Conor Sheary for a 4-2 lead at 3:05 in the second.

Taylor Hall reached the 20-goal plateau when his power play goal pulled the Devils within 4-3 at 5:34 of the second, but again the Penguins pushed the lead to two goals with a Patric Hornqvist goal.

Kyle Palmieri scored his 99th career goal with 1:24 left in the second period to make it 5-4, but the Penguins went up 6-4 on a Matt Cullen short-handed goal early in the third period.

The Penguins iced the game with 3:07 left when Nick Bonino netted a power-play goal.

Palmieri milestone: Palmieri assisted Moore’s second-period goal, giving him 100 for his career. Palmieri sits at 99 goals, 100 assists and 199 points.

Injuries: Forward Miles Wood and Jacob Josefson returned to the lineup for the Devils. Wood missed Tuesday’s game with a shoulder injury, while Josefson saw his first action since Feb. 27. He missed 17 games.

Forward Devante Smith-Pelly has yet to resume practicing, and he has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Defenseman Steven Santini, forward Joseph Blandisi and forward Luke Gazdic were all healthy scratches on Thursday.

Next up: The Devils will play their home finale when they host the New York Islanders at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Patrik Elias will warm up with the Devils prior to the game and skate a final lap to acknowledge the fans.

The Devils close their season and Joe Louis Arena when they visit the Detroit Red Wings at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

