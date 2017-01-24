Devils claim RW Stefan Noesen off waivers from Anaheim



Anaheim Ducks forward Stefan Noesen (64) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. (Brace Hemmelgarn | USA TODAY Sports)

NEWARK — The Devils claimed right wing Stefan Noesen off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old right wing played in 12 games with the Ducks this season, scoring two goals for his only two points, while also post a +2 plus/minus.

The Devils placed forward Beau Bennett (lower body) on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 20, to clear a roster spot for Noesen.

Noesen played in just two NHL games prior to this season — one in 2014-15 and one in 2015-16.

Noesen was originally drafted 21st overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He was traded to the Ducks on July 5, 2013, in a package that sent forward Bobby Ryan to Ottawa.

The right winger spent the majority of his past three seasons in the AHL. In 22 games in 2016=17 with the San Diego Gulls, Noesen posted six goals and nine assists.

