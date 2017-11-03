Devils comeback falls short in 5-4 loss to Coyotes for 10th straight defeat | Rapid reaction



The Devils scored four goals for the first time since Feb. 19, but even that wasn’t enough to end the losing streak.

The Devils fell behind by four goals and couldn’t fully complete a comeback attempt in a 5-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Taylor Hall had the chance to tie the game with 2:38 left in regulation after earning a penalty shot off a hook while rushing the net. But Coyotes goalie Mike Smith denied Hall’s five-hole shot to preserve the lead.

The near comeback happened another disastrous start for the Devils where they allowed the first four goals.

After Devils coach John Hynes ripped his team’s first-period effort during the Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Avalanche, Saturday’s did not go much better. The Coyotes struck for two goals in the first 2:53, with Radim Vrbata and Tobias Rieder scoring.

Jakob Chychrun added a third goal of the period at 18:25, giving the team three goals on eight shots in the first period.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider was pulled when the Coyotes made it 4-0 at 3:59 of the second period off a Brendan Perlini goal. Schneider allowed four goals on 10 shots.

Kyle Palmieri got the Devils board when he scored at the left post after cutting to goal and finishing a Taylor Hall pass. Palmieri’s power-play goal 5:47 of the second was his team-leading 21st of the season.

Beau Bennett pulled the Devils within 4-2 when he gathered a loose puck off a turnover in the Coyotes’ defensive zone before finishing an open back hander at 12:09.

Damon Severson cut the deficit to 4-3 when a wrist shot through traffic 17 seconds into the third period.

The Coyotes pulled ahead, 5-3, when Anthony DeAngelo potted a shot from the blue line with 6:29 left in regulation, but the Devils quickly answered with a backhander at 17:22 to make it 5-4.

Injuries: Keith Kinkaid returned to the lineup after sitting Thursday’s game due to a knee injury. He served as backup before entering for Schneider in the second period.

Forward Devante Smith-Pelly did not play due to a lower body injury. Center Travis Zajac missed Saturday’s game after returning home for the birth of his third child, Anya Zia.

Next up: The Devils return to New Jersey for a two-game home stand. They will host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

