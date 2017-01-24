Devils defense feels it's leaving goalies out to dry



NEWARK — Through 48 games, the Devils changed goalies mid-game only one time. On Thursday, it happened for the second time in as many games.

The Devils pulled Keith Kinkaid at the 10:19 mark of the second period after he allowed his fourth goal to the Washington Capitals. Cory Schneider didn’t allow one while making 18 saves in relief, but the damage was already done in a 4-2 loss.

Kinkaid was spotless in his relief of Schneider during Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, but Devils defenseman Jon Merrill said the team needs to be better in front of them.

“You fell terrible for them. Schneids and Keith both, they’ve stood on their heads so many times for us,” Merrill said. “Bailed me out personally, bailed our whole team out so many times, and for us to leave them out to dry like that is not fair.”

While Merrill put the blame on the play in front of the goaltenders, both goalies added that it’s on them to make saves to backup the play in front of them.

Devils blitzed by Caps

Schneider said the Capitals weren’t running roughshod over the Devils defense, but small mistakes became trouble quickly.

“It doesn’t happen too often because we’re pretty strong defensively and Keith and I try to keep the numbers down,” Schneider said. “Again, not much Keith can do on some of those, just a couple breakdowns where it’s a nothing play and all of a sudden it ends up as a dangerous opportunity.”

Kinkaid didn’t pin any of the blame on the defense, saying like the team’s last meeting with the Capitals, goals happen.

“Sometimes that happens. We haven’t been pulled much this season,” Kinkaid said. “That was my first and Cory’s second the other game. So I don’t think it’s defensive at all.”

