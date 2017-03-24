Devils' defense learns from test vs. Maple Leafs, plus other takeaways
Devils' defense learns from test vs. Maple Leafs, plus other takeaways
Devils' defense learns from test vs. Maple Leafs, plus other takeaways
Updated March 24, 2017
Posted March 24, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
TORONTO — The Devils weren’t happy with their full effort against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, but overall, they got a strong finish from a younger defensive group facing one of the NHL’s top offenses. Here’s the team on their defensive effort and other takeaways from the 4-2 loss to the Leafs.
Devils defense tested
The Maple Leafs are the only team in the NHL with five 50-point scorers so far this season, and the Devils were in for a tough test against one of the league’s faster, more dynamic offenses. They allowed the three early goals while trying to settle down, but it was an another experience the team hopes will help in the long run.
“They’re very young, very skilled, very fast. It’s good opportunity for everyone on our team to see and play,” defenseman Andy Greene said. “We want to play a fast game, too, and obviously they’re very skilled, but they work very hard and they let their skill show up because they’re working so hard.”
“They have a lot of good players and we knew it was going to be a game where we had to be sound defensively,” defenseman Jon Merrill told NJ Advance Media. “I don’t think we were enough tonight to get a win.”
Tom Szczerbowski | USA TODAY Sports
Zajac drops the gloves
The Devils continued to show some feistiness. Blake Coleman nearly logged another fight in the second period, but instead got a roughing minor with Connor Carrick of the Leafs. Then Travis Zajac dropped gloves with Leafs forward Brian Boyle after forward Kyle Palmieri was decked with what John Hynes called a cheap shot. Zajac’s sixth career fight was his first of the season. And naturally, Miles Wood jumped right into the center of both dust ups.
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Fri, 24 Mar 2017 10:15:58 +0000
Related Posts