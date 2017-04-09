Devils drop 2017 home finale to Islanders | Rapid reaction



NEWARK — The Devils pieced together one of their more dominate efforts to open a game this season on Saturday. It still didn’t show on the scoreboard.

Despite the Devils recording 17 of the first 22 shots of the game, the New York Islanders still scored first and took control in a 4-2 win over the Devils in the final 2017 regular season game at the Prudential Center.

The Devils finished 16-17-8 at home.

The Devils peppered Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak with shots early and often, sending nine his way in the first six minutes. Even a handful of breakaways the Devils got weren’t enough to get on the board through the first two periods. Halak stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced.

Elias’ emotional Last Lap

The Islanders scored first when Adam Pelech found the back of the net on the team’s fifth shot of the game 2:48 into the second period. Anders Lee doubled the lead four minutes later when he scored just after the end of an Islanders power play.

The Devils were outshooting the Islanders 28-15 when Jason Chimera made it a 3-0 game at 3:52 of the third period.

Beau Bennett answered for the Devils 1:08 later, shooting a puck at Halak before he kicked it over the line after initially making the save.

The Islanders quickly pushed the lead to 4-1 when Lee scored his second of the game on a power play at 8:11.

Bennett scored his second goal with 2.2 seconds left, deflecting a Dalton Prout shot.

Elias’ night: The Devils continued to honor Patrik Elias’ retirement with a ceremony before the game. Elias skated with the team in warmups and saluted fans.

A late surprise made him emotional.

Injuries: Forward Joseph Blandisi missed his seconds straight game. Coach John Hynes said the second-year player was too banged up for Saturday’s game.

Defenseman Steven Santini and forward Luke Gazdic were optioned to Albany on Friday. Forward Ben Thomson was a healthy scratch from Saturday’s game.

Next up: The Devils will close their season when they play the Detroit Red Wings on the road at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The two teams will play the final game ever at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

