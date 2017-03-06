Devils drop 7th straight in 3-0 loss to Blue Jackets | Rapid reaction



NEWARK — The one-goal streak ended, but the Devils‘ skid is now tied for a season high.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves to silence the Devils’ offense and anchor a 3-0 win for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at the Prudential Center.

It marked the seventh straight loss for the Devils, matching a season high from December.

Injuries cause shakeup in lineup

The Devils did a better job limiting chances against the Blue Jackets, 24 hours after the Bruins fired 40 shots on goal in a 3-2 win. But those capitalizing on three of their 22 chances was enough for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus got the scoring going when Cam Atkinson fired a puck from the right corner in front of net, where it landed free for Boone Jenner to slide a shot under Devils goalie Cory Schneider at 2:45 in the second period for a 1-0 lead.

That lead doubled three minutes later when forward Oliver Bjorkstrand drifted across the slot with the puck before hesitating and firing a shot from the right circle past Schneider at 5:35.

The Blue Jackets essentially put the game away when Sam Gagner deposited a loose puck into a wide-open net from in front of the crease at 8:56 in the third period.

Schneider finished with 19 saves.

Injuries: The Devils got forward Pavel Zacha back in the lineup after he missed four games with a concussion, but the injuries continued to mount for the Devils.

Forward Miles Wood (lower body) and defenseman Damon Severson (upper body) both missed Sunday’s game and are considered day-to-day. Defenseman Andy Greene missed his second straight game for personal reasons.

Forward Michael Cammalleri will miss at least the next two games before his upper body injury is reevaluated. Forward Jacob Josefson also missed his third straight game with an upper body injury.

Next up: The Devils begin their final three-game road trip of the season when they head to Columbus for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. They then make stops in Colorado to play the Avalanche on Thursday before wrapping up the trip against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 00:30:40 +0000