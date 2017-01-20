Devils' emergency goalie plan if Cory Schneider can't play



NEWARK — Goalie Cory Schneider missed Friday’s morning skate due to illness, and the Devils are still waiting to see if he’ll be able to play against the Montreal Canadiens.

Schneider will start if he is feeling better, or he will backup Keith Kinkaid if he feels well enough to at least suit up.

But what if he’s too sick to even sit on the bench? The Devils, like all teams, have an emergency plan in place for a backup goalie.

“Chris (Terreri) is one of those guys. He would be a potential guy for that,” coach John Hynes said. “Scott Clemmensen’s also another guy, so you’ll have to wait and see how bad it is.”

Terreri is currently the Devils’ goaltending coach, while Clemmensen is the organization’s goaltending development coach.

Hynes added nothing is set in stone for Friday night, with the team waiting on Schneider’s status. The Devils would have the option of recalling Ken Appleby or Mackenzie Blackwood from Albany to backup Kinkaid, if there was enough time to make it to the Prudential Center before game time.

Devils thinking revenge vs. Canadiens?

Terreri participated in Friday’s optional morning skate as the second goalie, and it’s not the first time he’s dusted off the pads this season. He also practiced in November to give Schneider a rest day.

The Devils wouldn’t be the first NHL team this season to suit up an emergency goalie, and they wouldn’t be the first to put him on the ice if they actually needed the backup. Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves backed up a Dec. 31 game and then played the last 7.6 seconds with the Hurricanes down 3-1.

The Devils do play again on Saturday night on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers, so why didn’t Hynes just name Kinkaid as Friday’s starter to let Schneider prepare for Saturday?

“You don’t want to take a guy out of the lineup if he’s ready to play,” Hynes explained. “That’s why you wait till noon. He wasn’t feeling well, but it was a situation where, like we do with most players, if he’s ready to play, then we’ll play him.”

While Schneider’s status is up in the air, the rest of the Devils’ lineup is set. Hynes will play the same lineup as Tuesday’s win over the Minnesota Wild.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

