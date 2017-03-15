Devils fall in offensive battle vs. Penguins, 6-4 | Rapid reaction



PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Offenses took over on Friday night, and the Devils couldn’t keep up with the Penguins.

The Devils couldn’t make a pair of first-period goals count as the Penguins pulled away for a 6-4 win at PPG Paints Arena.

Things opened up offensively in the first period as the teams racked up five combined goals. yle Palmieri opened the scoring on a breakaway for the Devils, and after Penguins goals by Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel, Stefan Noesen tied the game at 2-2.

How Palmieri regained scoring edge

Sidney Crosby gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead just before the end of the first period with a 5-on-3 power-play goal.

Nick Bonino put the Penguins up 4-2 in the second period, but Beau Bennett answered with a goal off a rebound with 51 seconds left in the frame to pull the Devils within 4-3.

The Penguins padded their lead when Carter Rowney scored his first NHL goal 5:17 into the third period.

Palmieri continues his scoring surge with a power play goal with 3:31 left in the third period. It marked his fifth goal in three games and 14th in his past 19.

The Penguins sealed the game with an empty netter by Crosby.

Penalty shot controversy: Keith Kinkaid stopped Kessel on a penalty shot with 22 seconds left in the second after Ben Love joy hooked Kessel on a breakaway. Hall broke free seconds later, drawing a slash on a clean break, but no penalty shot was called.

The Devils were lined up for a power play, but coach John Hynes was called for an unsportsmanlike bench minor while arguing the lack of a penalty shot.

Center rotation: The Devils started rotating centers during Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, with Joseph Blandisi jumping in the middle on the second line while Adam Henrique lined up at left wing.

That continued on Friday, and coach John Hynes said it’s simply to give guys other chances.

Center’s hard to come by. We think we have some good, young players coming that can possibly play center. We know what Adam can do in the middle, but I think when you look at Blandisi, Zacha. If we can get a little bit more depth in out lineup with some speed and skill at the center position, it makes us a better offensive team.”

Blandisi finished with 8-for-18 on faceoffs on Thursday. Pavel Zacha took center on the third line, while Blake Pietila manned the middle for the fourth line.

Those three, plus Blake Coleman, Kevin Rooney and John Quenneville are all other options for the Devils to throw at center.

Injuries: Jacob Josefson (upper body) and Michael Cammalleri (shoulder) continue to skate on their own, but Hynes did not foresee either rejoining a full practice in the near future. Hynes called Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body) week-to-week.

Next up: The Devils return to New Jersey for a two-game home stand against Metropolitan Division opponents. They host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1 p.m. on Sunday before playing the Rangers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 18 Mar 2017 01:52:01 +0000