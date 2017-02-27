Devils GM Ray Shero on Michael Cammalleri, Cory Schneider: Still part of future plan?



When the Devils made forward Michael Cammalleri a healthy scratch for two games against the New York Islanders in February, it raised some eyebrows two weeks before the 2017 trade deadline.

But Cammalleri, who has a full no-trade clause built into the five-year, $25 million deal he signed with the Devils in 2014, never talked to general manager Ray Shero about a trade, and Shero never approached the 34-year-old forward.

“I never went to Mike Cammalleri about his no trade clause and he never came to me,” Shero said. “I look forward to sitting down with him at the end of the season and see how his season’s gone.

“Mike’s a professional, and he’s gone through some tough times in terms of his scoring, but other parts of his game have gotten much better. With Mike, hopefully we’re a better team with him in the lineup.”

Shero didn’t divulge if teams contacted him with interest in Cammalleri before the deadline, but either way, things never got to the point where Shero needed to approach Cammalleri on the topic.

Cammalleri was in the midst of an 18-game goalless drought at the time of his two healthy scratches on Feb. 18 and 19. That streak has moved to 21 games, and he has 10 goals and 20 assists in 54 games this season.

On a conference call after Wednesday’s trade deadline, Shero was also asked about goalie Cory Schneider and his standing with the team. Is he still the long-term goalie plan, or could he become a moveable asset at some point.

At this point, Shero has no intention of veering away from Schneider, who is signed through 2021-22.

“There’s been some ups and downs this year in terms of his play,” Shero said. “He’ll be the first to admit it, and again, it’s hard to find goaltenders like Cory. There were certain periods of time this year he’s played fantastic where he’s been on top of his game, and others where he probably felt he wasn’t.

“As we sit here today, he’s part of my plan moving forward. I don’t have the crystal ball, but just the information I have today, I like Cory a lot. I think he’s a fantastic goaltender. Lou (Lamoriello) signed him and traded for him. We’re fortunate to have him here, and hopefully he feels the same way.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Published at Thu, 02 Mar 2017 14:04:53 +0000