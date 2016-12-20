Devils GM Ray Shero remains 100 percent behind coach John Hynes



NEWARK – Devils general manager Ray Shero’s trust in coach John Hynes has not wavered.

Despite recent struggle and areas where Shero wants to see the team improve, the GM remains behind his coach.

“I can’t even stress (enough), I’m 100 percent in support of our coach,” Shero said. “This a the guy I hired. Where some of these guys have come from, they fire their coaches all the time. Here, Lou did that quite a bit with good success, but John’s the right coach for us. I believe in what he’s doing and how he does things.”

‘Play (bleeping) harder’ to end skid

The Devils have lost seven straight games and 14 of their past 17, quickly souring a 9-3-3 start to the season.

While the Devils are struggling at the moment, Shero said it is part of the process of what the team and organization to building toward.

Shero does want to see things improve in the short term, and Hynes will be the coach guiding the team through the storm.

7 factors behind’ 7-game skid

“I hired John and John’s a really good coach, without a doubt,” Shero said. “People around the league recognize that and so do I.”

Hynes helped the Devils to a 38-36-8 finish in his first season as an NHL head coach in 2015-16, helping the team stay in the playoff chase longer than many expected.

Through 32 games this season, the Devils a 12-13-7.

