Devils GM Ray Shero to help pick Team USA for World Championship

Devils general manager Ray Shero was selected as a part of the group tasked with selecting the players for Team USA at the upcoming 2017 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Bill Guerin and Rangers assistant GM Chris Drury will lead the group picking the roster. Shero was serving as the GM with the Penguins when Guerin was hired as a player development coach in 2011.

Shero will be a part of the advisory group that includes other NHL GMs in Stan Bowman of the Chicago Blackhawks, Dean Lombardi of the Los Angeles Kings and David Poile of the Nashville Predators.

Florida Panthers president Dale Tallon and Carolina Hurricanes president Don Waddell will also be in the advisory group.

Play begins for Team USA on May 5 against Germany in Cologne, Germany.

The Devils had heavy ties on the 2016 World Championship, where coach John Hynes served as head coach of the team, while goalie Keith Kinkaid, forward Miles Wood and defenseman Steven Santini all made the team.

Hynes said he will not coach the team this spring, electing to keep his focus on the Devils.

