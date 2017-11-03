Devils have high interest in St. Lawrence defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, report says



The signing period for unrestricted free agents coming out of college is open, and the Devils are among the teams interested in St. Lawrence defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, per a published report.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the Devils, along with the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, have high interest in signing senior defenseman, whose season and career at St. Lawrence are now over.

McKenzie reported a decision is expected in the coming days.

Why Quenneville hasn’t gotten NHL call up

Bayreuther is listed as a 6-1, 194-pound lefty defenseman, originally from Canaan, New Hampshire. He is the cousin of current Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy, and he also attended Devils development camp last summer.

In 30 games during his senior season, Bayreuther finished with 29 points. In 142 games over four seasons, he recorded 35 goals and 76 assists.

