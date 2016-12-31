Devils' John Moore being released from hospital after scary hit



NEWARK — Devils defenseman John Moore was taken to a hospital, but was being released following a hit from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson sent Moore into the boards and caused him to collapse on the ice.

Devils coach John Hynes had no further update on Moore after Saturday’s 6-2 loss.

Goalie Keith Kinkaid didn’t see the hit, but he knew something was wrong with the defenseman immediately.

“You see the blank stare in his eye and you know something’s not right,” Kinkaid said. “Kind of got a little nervous, didn’t know what to do other than wave the medical staff on.”

Devils crushed by Capitals

Following the scary aftermath, Luke Gazdic’s fight with Wilson was no surprise.

Gazdic, the Devils’ physical enforcer, dropped gloves with Wilson the first time the two were on the together in the second period, seeking retribution for the hit.

“The first chance I had, I went at him,” Gazdic said. “I didn’t like the hit. I didn’t think it was necessary and I thought it was part of my job to take care of it.”

No penalty was called when Wilson checked Moore from behind in the first period, sending Moore’s body and head into the boards, but the Devils had an issue with the check.

“When you see the numbers, that’s what we’re taught, is to pull up,” Gazdic said. “Maybe rub the player out, but don’t finish your check if you see numbers. Like I said, I didn’t like it, and a lot of our guys didn’t.”

Hynes wouldn’t go as far as calling it a dirty play, but he had an issue with nothing coming from it.

“It looked from a hit behind. His back was turned on the glass, and he was hit pretty hard into the glass,” Hynes said. “Looked like it was a penalty.

“The refs said because he didn’t get launched into the glass, it wasn’t a penalty.”

