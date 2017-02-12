Devils' John Moore on his 1st game back from concussion



NEWARK — John Moore had no health concerns following his first game since suffering a concussion on Dec. 31.

Instead, the Devils defenseman was focused on what he needs to improve hockey-wise following Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

“Missing that amount of time, obviously there are things I need to work on and things I need to address,” Moore said. “No better way to do that than in practice.”

Bye week behind Devils’ slow start?

Moore will return to practice again with the Devils on Monday before the team plays the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.

Moore was happy with some things he did in his return, but he admitted that shaking off the rust was the biggest challenge.

“Timing wise, just finding your rhythm with your d-partner and other forwards on the ice,” Moore said. “Personally, that was the biggest thing.”

Devils goalie Cory Schneider said it was good to see Moore back in front of him after taking such a scary hit on Dec. 31, and coach John Hynes said he expects Moore to gradually regain his form.

“With any player that comes back, there were some things he did well and some things where you had time off and you have to get some timing and decisions better,” Hynes said. “We’ll work with him tomorrow, show him some video and some areas he did well and he can do better, and look forward to a better performance against Colorado.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

