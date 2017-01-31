Devils legend Martin Brodeur to coach Blues' goalies for rest of season



Former Devils goalie Martin Brodeur will head down to the ice as part of a coaching staff shakeup for the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues fired head coach Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday, and as a part of the staff shift, Brodeur will work with the team’s goalies for the rest of the 2016-17 season after goalie coach Jim Corsi was also relieved of his duties.

Martin Brodeur and Ty Conklin will share Goalie Coach Jim Corsi’s previous duties for the rest of the year. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 1, 2017

Brodeur, the Blues’ assistant general manager, will work alongside Ty Conklin with the Blues’ goalies, and they desperately need the help.

The Blues rank last in the NHL in save percentage at .887 — .025 lower than the league average of .912. And the Blues’ goalies are not facing the workload of the average team, since they face 27.6 shots per game, fifth fewest in the NHL.

The team has gone as far as leaving starting goalie Jake Allen home during a road trip to give him a mental break.

