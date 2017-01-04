Devils lose Reid Boucher to Canucks through waivers



Reid Boucher #15 of the New Jersey Devils skates the puck against Johnny Oduya #47 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at American Airlines Center on November 15, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Ronald Martinez | Getty Images)

Devils forward Reid Boucher was claimed off waivers by the Vancouver Canucks, ending Boucher’s second stint with the Devils 48 hours after it began.

The Devils were aiming to send Boucher to Albany (AHL) if he cleared waivers at noon on Wednesday. The team acquired him back from the Nashville Predators through waivers on Monday.

Devils’ December Report Card

Boucher, a 2011 fourth-round pick by the Devils, started the season in New Jersey before the Predators claimed him off waivers on Dec. 3. Boucher played three games with the Predators, scoring one goal, before Nashville waived him on Monday, Jan 2.

Since the Devils were not the only team to claim Boucher on Tuesday, they could not send him directly to Albany.

In 82 games over four seasons with the Devils, Boucher compiled 11 goals and 18 assists.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.