Devils mailbag: Free agent and trade targets, John Hynes' status

By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Welcome to the latest NJ.com Devils mailbag — the first of the offseason. To get things rolling on what might be a busy summer for the Devils, I answer questions about possible free-agent targets, trade possibilities, John Hynes’ status entering next season and more.

If you want to submit a question for a future mailbag, email cryan@njadvancemedia.com or tweet at @ChrisRyan_NJ.