Devils mailbag: Free agent and trade targets, John Hynes' status

Updated April 18, 2017
Posted April 18, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Welcome to the latest NJ.com Devils mailbag — the first of the offseason. To get things rolling on what might be a busy summer for the Devils, I answer questions about possible free-agent targets, trade possibilities, John Hynes’ status entering next season and more.
John Hynes will be back as coach next season, but I don’t think he can afford a start similar to how the Devils finished the 2016-17 season. If October and November go like March and April did, his seat could get hot fast. But he still has the full support of management, and players across the board support what he’s doing. I expect him to have some more talent to work with next season, too.
Like I said above, a change doesn’t appear to be on the immediate horizon, so any of the high-profile coaches wouldn’t be an option right now. If the Devils decide to make a change somewhere in the future, it would depend on the player group they have and what they think their best option would be.
