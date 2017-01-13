Devils midseason awards and 2nd-half predictions



The Devils enter the All-Star break at 20-21-9, and they are tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with 49 points. But they also sit just seven points out of a playoff spot in a very crowded race for the final spot. So how will the team finish?

The Devils play 17 of their final 30 games at home so they have that addvantage, but barring a long winning streak, it will be tough to jump every team in front of them for a playoff spot. They will finish 35-34-13 with 83 points. It won’t be the bottom of the conference, but it will be short of a playoff spot.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 28 Jan 2017 11:00:00 +0000