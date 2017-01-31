Devils on collapse of Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth: 'Frightening to see'



PHILADELPHIA — Before Devils goalie Cory Schneider fielded any questions from the media on Saturday, he asked one himself

“Is Neuvirth ok?”

Schneider hadn’t heard anything about his Flyers goalie counterpart, Michal Neuvirth, who collapsed during the first period of Saturday’s 3-0 Flyers win over the Devils.

Neuvirth collapses on ice

Neuvirth was taken to a hospital for observation, where he was awake and alert after collapsing without contact and being stretchered off the ice.

“Just kind of caught it out of the corner of my eye, I wasn’t looking right at him, but it’s scary,” Schneider said. “You don’t know what it is and it’s pretty frightening to see. Good to hear that he’s doing better.”

The Devils have been involved in two other situations where players were stretched off the ice this season. Defenseman John Moore suffered a concussion after being checked into the boards on Dec. 31, and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Phillip Larsen was also stretchered off following a hit on Dec. 6.

But unlike those two incidents, Neuvirth’s involved no contact and the fear of uncertainty.

“You just saw him kind of collapse like he did. It was scary there for a little while,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “It was nice to see him get up and moving there after a little bit.”

The collapse took the air out of the building for nearly 15 minutes before play resumed. The Devils ended up getting shut out, but forward Michael Cammalleri said there wasn’t a correlation between the fall and them losing focus on the game.

Like everyone else in the arena, Cammalleri looked on from the bench, going through the same things as fans in the stands.

“I heard everybody react, I figured they took a penalty or something. Then look up to see him in the position he was in,” Cammalleri said. “All the same emotions any human goes through that was in the building. Then really happy to see him kick his knees up and started moving, because obviously you’re thinking the worst.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ.

