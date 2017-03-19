Devils on wrong end of historical moment on Sunday



NEWARK — The Devils made some history on Sunday when they became the third NHL team to allow two penalty-shot goals in one game during a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Devils were the first team to allow two penalty-shot goals in one game since Michal Neuvirth and the Washington Capitals gave up two on Dec. 30, 2009.

They also faced a penalty shot in Friday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Sunday marked the first time since 1934 that a team faced three penalty shots in a two-game span. That feat was last pulled off by the New York Americans.

Shorties, penalty shots doom NJ vs. CBJ

Lukas Sedlak and Brandon Dubinsky scored the two penalty-shot goals against Devils goalie Cory Schneider in the first and second periods on Sunday.

The Devils held their own during 5-on-5 play with the Blue Jackets, outshooting them 33-23 in even strength situations. But coach John Hynes said that’s not enough, of course.

“Whenever you get in a hockey game, you have to be able to overcome any situations that do arise,” Hynes said. “And we didn’t.”

There was some confusion prior to the second penalty shot. Josh Anderson drew a trip on a breakaway but was apparently injured on the play. The Blue Jackets attempted to send Sam Gagner out in his place, but since Gagner wasn’t on the ice at the time, the team needed to then send Dubinsky.

“Doesn’t matter who’s out there for me. I have to find a way to make a save,” Schneider said. “Whether it’s Mario Lemieux or Wayne Gretzky, it’s up to me to come up with a save with whoever’s out there.”

Anderson reentered the game less than five minutes later. Schneider entered Sunday 2-for-2 on stopping penalty shots this season before allowing the two goals.

With two short-handed goals, two penalty shot goals and an empty netter against them, forward Adam Henrique said the Devils need to capitalize when they’re playing well in a 5-on-5 setting.

“Every single night, it’s the game within the game,” Henrique said. “Tonight it went their way. So its something we have to tighten up, and it was the difference tonight.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

