Devils' Patrik Elias drops major hint about his future



NEWARK — Patrik Elias may have tipped his hand for the first time this season, and he might be leaning toward hanging up the skates with the Devils.

Elias joined the Devils’ radio broadcast prior to Friday’s game against the Calgary Flames, and he said may not have the heart to play again, even if he reaches the point he needs to physically with his knee.

“I don’t want to play just for the sake of playing,” Elias said on the broadcast.

Devils radio broadcaster Matt Loughlin also walked away with the impression that Elias may have played his final game.

Close to making a decision. Doesn’t look like he’s coming back. https://t.co/a0jFBLvcsz — Matt Loughlin (@MattLoug) February 4, 2017

No decision has been made either way, as Elias’ stall remains occupied in the Devils’ locker room, and he continues to skate and train on his own in Newark.

Elias played in just 16 games last season while dealing with injuries, but he did end the year with a three-point outing in the Devils’ last game. Elias underwent knee surgery in May and has spent the 2016-17 season working on his own at the Devils’ facility, attempting to determine if he could play again.

Coach John Hynes and general manager Ray Shero have been steadfast in their outlook on Elias from the start of training camp. The Devils were going to let Elias take his time to make his decision, and Hynes always expected it to fall to the second half of the season.

Elias would need to be signed to a contract by March 1 to be eligible to play with the Devils this season.

