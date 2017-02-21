Devils' Pavel Zacha diagnosed with concussion



NEWARK — Devils rookie forward Pavel Zacha was diagnosed with a concussion following Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, coach John Hynes said Thursday.

Zacha left Tuesday’s game and did not return, and he was evaluated again on Wednesday.

“He made progress the past couple days in a good way,” Hynes said. “He’s going to start exercising (Friday), and we’ll start that protocol to getting back.”

Hynes did not have a timetable for Zacha’s return, other than ruling him out for Saturday’s game against the Rangers. Zacha’s work on Friday will be all off ice.

Zacha’s concussion comes at a time when the rookie was playing his most consistent hockey of the season. Prior to Tuesday’s game, Zacha

Published at Thu, 23 Feb 2017 23:12:59 +0000