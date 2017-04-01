Devils react to Patrik Elias' retirement: 'Tough day when an icon of a franchise retires'
Updated April 01, 2017
Posted April 01, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEW YORK — The Devils officially started the post-Elias era on Friday, playing their first game after the official retirement of Patrik Elias, the team’s all-time leading scorer. After Elias suited up for more than 20 years with the Devils, some current Devils reflected on what kind of teammate Elias was and what his retirement means for the organization.
Underrated and under-appreciated
A handful of current Devils, such as goalie Cory Schneider, got to see and play with Elias up close for the first time late in his career when they joined the team. Getting that experience helped add perspective to the type of player and person Elias was on and off the ice.
“He’s one of the more underrated, under-appreciated players around the league, what he’s done and accomplished, it’s amazing,” goalie Cory Schneider told NJ Advance Media. “I got to see him towards the end, but the guy he was when they were winning Stanley Cups and early 2000s, and even in the last Cup run, he was a special player that I don’t think people realize how good he was, except for the fans in Jersey. It’s always a tough day when an icon of a franchise retires, but he obviously took a lot of time to think about it, and the team gave him that time, he came to that decision, and hopefully we can celebrate him the right way this week.”
Wanted him back
While the Devils are happy for Elias and his decision to call it a career, they would have welcomed him back with open arms if he ever decided he was ready this season. Along with his play, Elias was always a steadying presence within the locker room.
“I always tried to nudge him to comping back, probably more for selfish reasons than anything else,” center Travis Zajac said with a smile. “But as soon as he started doing some things outside of hockey, I think he kind of enjoyed it. He’s played a long time, put a lot of miles on his body. He’s played through a lot of injuries and sicknesses and he’s always come back stronger. I just think he knew it was time, and I’m glad to see him go out happy, and I think it’s the right way.”
