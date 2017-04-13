Devils report card: Final player, coach grades for 2016-17 season
Devils report card: Final player, coach grades for 2016-17 season
Updated April 13, 2017
Posted April 13, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Devils got a handful of decent individual performances this season, but as a whole, they struggled during a disappointing season. Here are individual player grades for the entire 2016-17 season, plus grades for coach John Hynes and the front office.
Grade: C
Hynes’ team didn’t match the same success he had in his first NHL season. The players came to Hynes’ defense after the season, saying the Devils’ failures were on them and Hynes did everything possible to have them prepared. Still, Hynes said he needs to improve along with the players, and the coach’s third NHL season with be vitally important for him and the Devils.
Grade: C
Schneider finished what he called the most difficult season of his pro career with career lows in goals against average and save percentage. While Schneider wasn’t his typically dominant self, he didn’t get much help in front of him. The offense still struggled to give him goal support and his defense had trouble keeping the puck out of the defensive zone and away from dangerous areas.
Published at Thu, 13 Apr 2017 10:00:02 +0000
