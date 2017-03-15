Devils rookie roundup: John Quenneville, Pavel Zacha stand out vs. Penguins
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Here is a breakdown of the performances of each Devils rookie (plus some other younger players not considered rookies) in the team’s 6-4 loss to the Penguins on Friday. John Quenneville recorded his first NHL point, while Joseph Blandisi made his presence felt on the power play to highlight the night.
Joseph Blandisi, F
Stats: 1 assist; -1 plus/minus; 2 PIM; 14:58 ice time; 1 shot; 3 hits; 8-for-18 on faceoffs.
Of note: Blandisi took a tough penalty late in the first period that helped lead to a Penguins 5-on-3 and a go-ahead goal. But he jumped onto the top power play unit after Miles Wood got hurt, and he set up Kyle Palmieri’s second goal with his pressure in front of the net off a faceoff.
Pavel Zacha, F
Stats: 1 assist; +1 plus/minus; 14:47 ice time; 1 shot; 2 hits; 5-of-11 on faceoffs.
Of note: Zacha used his instincts to redirect the puck with a backhanded pass toward goal, setting up Stefan Noesen for a goal before the Penguins could react. Zacha saw time in all three aspects of the game, and he again earned more time at center.
Coach John Hynes on Blandisi and Zacha at center:
“I thought they did some good jobs in back to back nights. There were some situations tonight — breakout wise and detail wise — against a quick team with lots of pressure and there’s lots of good teaching points for both those guys. We’ll sit down with both those guys and just show them some things they can clear up, but in general I think they did a good job.”
John Quenneville, F
Stats: 1 assist (first NHL point); 12:17 ice time; 3 shots; 1 hit.
Of note: Quenneville recorded the secondary assist on Stefan Noesen’s goal, earning his first career point. Quenneville sent a pass down the boards to Zacha, who set it in front of net for the score. In his second game in his second NHL stint, Quenneville said he felt even more comfortable.
