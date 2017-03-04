Devils' scout director updates on prospects Michael McLeod, Blake Speers and more



While Devils director of amateur scouting Paul Castron is out scouting players in junior leagues for the 2017 NHL Draft, he’s also running into players the Devils drafted in previous years as they continue to develop.

NJ Advance Media asked Castron about some of those Devils prospects who have stood out this season, and Castron started with the team’s first-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Michael McLeod.

“McLeod did have a bit of a slow start this year, but I think he’s been the first star five of his last eight games,” Castron told NJ Advance Media. “He’s really picking it up at the right time of year. Hopefully he can carry this into the playoff, because the team has a chance to win their conference. I don’t know if they’re strong enough to win the whole league, but it will be nice to see him get some extra playoff time there.”

The second-half surge for McLeod has pushed him to a career-high in goals, assists and points through 49 games. His 22 goals, 42 assists and 64 points for the Mississauga Steelheads are all higher than his first two seasons with the team.

How do Devils approach 2017 Draft?

Castron also said forward Blake Speers returned strong after breaking his wrist earlier this season. Speers started the 2016-17 in the NHL with the Devils before they returned him to the Soo Greyhounds, where he broke his wrist in his first game back.

Since returning, Speers has 14 goals and 14 assists in 23 games, while also playing on Canada’s world junior team with McLeod.

“He missed some time, but he’s been pretty solid for us,” Castron said. Castron added Speers’ teammate and fellow Devils defenseman prospect Colton White has also played well this season, with Castron highlighting White as a part of a good puck-moving defense.

Nathan Bastian, the Devils’ second-round pick behind McLeod in the 2016 Draft, recently returned from a knee injury with Mississauga, and Castron said he should see some more opportunities in the playoff with McLeod. Bastian has 14 goals and 28 assists in 50 games.

Castron also mentioned a pair of late 2016 draft picks making progress, including sixth-round pick Jesper Bratt in Sweden, where he has six goals and 16 assists in 49 games.

He also noted fourth-round goalie Even Cormier with the Saginaw Spirit. Cormier has a 20-17-2 record with a 3.26 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Castron said he doesn’t get to see too many Devils NHL games with the amount of travel and scouting he does. But when he has checked in, he — like many people — was in awe of rookie Miles Wood.

“Miles Wood is just… I don’t know what the right word is,” Castron said. “He’s energetic, he’s infectious. You can’t have enough players like him. His intensity rubs off. I think the sky’s the limit for him, and he’s been fun to watch.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 04 Mar 2017 14:45:56 +0000