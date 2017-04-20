Devils sign defenseman Yaroslav Dyblenko from KHL



The Devils signed defenseman Yaroslav Dyblenko to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Dyblenko played the past five seasons playing the the KHL in Russia. The first three came with Moscow Oblast Atlant before he played two seasons with Moscow Spartak.

He played in 51 games each of the past two seasons, totaling seven points in 2015-16 before recording four goals and seven assists in 2016-17.

Dyblenko is listed as a 6-1, 203-pound left-shooting defenseman. He has 12 goals and 27 assists, plus 150 penalty minutes, over 180 career games in the KHL.

