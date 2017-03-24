Devils still working to sustain full 60-minute effort down stretch



TORONTO — The Devils continue to search for ways to sustain their desired play for a full 60 minutes, and it lacked on Thursday.

As the season winds down, it’s still something the Devils are looking to do more consistently, and it cost them early in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We were spotty through the first 40 minutes, and there’s really no excuse for that,” defenseman John Moore said. “They played last night and we know what our structure is. It was just a matter of getting to it. We were better in the third, but game started at 7:30. Didn’t have enough guys going early.”

Moore’s 2 goals not enough

Coach John Hynes didn’t have an issue with the way the Devils opened the game, getting the first goal and a couple rushes in the first period. But he said they didn’t play well in the second period bad, and it started from the top down.

“When it comes to compete level and puck management, in certain situations,” Hynes said. “I think it wasn’t some of the youthful guys in the second period.”

Despite the second-period struggles, goalie Keith Kinkaid allowed one goal in that frame to keep it a 3-1 game and let the Devils stay alive in the third period. The game ended up being another close result where the Devils saw some positive signs from their younger players and the team’s play as a whole — just with the wrong end result.

Kinkaid said the final 20 minutes were what the team needs. Again, it’s just a matter of replicating that effort from start to finish.

“I thought we were just OK in the first 40, then we picked it up in the third and that’s how we need to play,” Kinkaid said. “We were in their end quite a bit and forced them to make hard plays to get them out of the zone, kept them pinned a little bit and created scoring chances.”

