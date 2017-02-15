Devils take step in an area that has been a 'constant struggle'



NEWARK — Coach John Hynes thought the effort to protect a third-period lead was better, but the Devils are still learning to improve an area that has been a “constant struggle” this season.

A one-goal lead entering the final 20 minutes against the Colorado Avalanche stood in Tuesday’s 3-2 win for the Devils. But while Hynes saw some aggressive play he wanted, the Devils still played too much defense for his liking.

“There were times in the third period where we dictated the play and spend some time in the offensive zone, we didn’t have to defend as much,” Hynes said. “There we’re other times where we got a little loose and got into defending too much at times.

“That’s been a constant struggle for us. We’re really trying to do a better job of putting more pressure on teams with a lead and not just sitting back all the time.”

The Devils still outshot the Avalanche in the period, 9-8, but they totaled just nine shots after scoring three goals on 31 shots in the first 40 minutes.

Taylor Hall said in the past that the Devils needed to step on the gas more in those type of situations. While the Devils didn’t connect on a goal to double the lead, they thought they were closer to the style of play they need.

“You’d love to add more offense, extend the lead, but it doesn’t always work. The other team makes a push, they want to score, too,” goalie Cory Schneider said. “We don’t want to play safe, we don’t want to just chip it in or try to defend or not have that aggressiveness.”

Even if the offense doesn’t generate goals, Schneider said the defense has the ability to close games like that if they control the shots. Defenseman Andy Greene said against a team with nothing to lose, the Devils did what they needed.

“They’re a team that’s going to take chances, and I thought we did a pretty good job of limiting them,” defenseman Andy Greene. “You can always do things a little bit better, but I was happy with the third period.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

