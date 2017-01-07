Devils' Taylor Hall entering 'super-strange' 1st meeting with Oilers



NEWARK — Once Taylor Hall became a Devil, it didn’t take long for him to look at the schedule and mentally circle two dates in his mind.

The two days the Devils would be playing the Edmonton Oilers.

The first of those days comes Saturday, when Taylor Hall will play his former team for the first time as a Devil when the Oilers visit the Prudential Center.

“That’s one of the first things you look at and circle it on your calendar,” Hall said. “I don’t know who made the schedule but they made it pretty advantageous toward my situation. We get to play them twice in a week and it’s over with.”

Hall on life in N.J.

Hall will be playing the team that drafted him first overall in the 2010 NHL Draft and employed him for six seasons.

The Oilers traded Hall to the Devils on June 29, 2016, in a trade that shipped defenseman Adam Larsson to the Edmonton.

With the Oilers holding a surplus of talented forwards, they went after a defenseman in Larsson that they felt would help end their playoff drought, and Hall wasn’t shy about feeling slighted as the odd man out.

While that served as some motivation for Hall this season, he still feels like he has a lot to do.

“I wanted to prove them wrong in more of a team sense than anything,” Hall said. “How much can do to help my team? We’re obviously disappointed in that factor. We’re one game below .500, we’re not in a playoff spot and Edmonton is. I don’t think that falls all on my shoulder, but certainly have another level to get to, and I think I will.”

Hall will face his team twice in the span of six days, with the teams meeting again in Edmonton on Thursday, Jan. 12. Hall said getting the first meeting out of the way in New Jersey is helpful.

With the Devils also playing Friday night — a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs — Hall had plenty of other things to focus on prior to Edmonton.

Now his attention is squarely fixed on the Oilers.

“It’s definitely going to be weird and I’m not trying to downplay that,” Hall said. “It’s going to be a super-strange atmosphere for me. But the quicker that I put that aside and focus on playing hockey and focus on my contribution to the team, I think that’s the best way to go.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:00:00 +0000