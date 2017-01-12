Devils' Taylor Hall happy to wrap up games vs. Oilers



NEWARK — The schedule played out in an advantageous way for Taylor Hall.

The left winger said so himself, with the Devils scheduled to play their two meetings against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, within six days of each other.

Hall squared off against his former team for the first time on Saturday, with the Devils losing to the Oilers, 2-1, in overtime. Hall will return to Edmonton for the first time at 8 p.m. on Thursday, and he’ll be happy to get it over and done.

“It’s nice to get the two games against them out of the way pretty quickly,” Hall said. “After that, it’s about the rest of the season and what I can do, and keep building on what I’ve done in the first half.”

When Adam Larsson — the player traded to Edmonton for Hall — played his first game back in New Jersey on Saturday, the Devils played a tribute video during a stoppage in the first period, allowing the crowd to acknowledge him.

Hall won’t be surprised if he sees something similar on Thursday.

“I don’t think I’ll get emotional or anything, it’s not like we had Stanley Cup parades in Edmonton,” Hall said. “But I certainly liked my time there, and it will be fun going back.”

Hall had a few quality scoring chances throughout the first meeting, but he couldn’t slip one into the back of the net. He admitted to some nerves early before getting into the game.

With one game under his belt, Hall thinks that will be less of an issue Thursday.

“It’s going to be weird and I’m not sure what to expect,” Hall said. “I’m sure I’ll get an applause or something like that, but I’m glad I got the first game against them out of the way here on home ice. Hopefully I can settle into the game a little bit quicker than I did in the game here.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Published at Thu, 12 Jan 2017 11:00:00 +0000