Devils to hold documentary screening after Sunday's game vs. Sharks



NEWARK — The Devils will hold a screening of “Soul on Ice: Past, Present & Future,” at the Prudential Center following Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks.

A panel featuring Devils forward Devante Smith-Pelly, former Devils Bryce Salvador, Anson Carter, plus TV Analyst and former player Damon Kwame Mason, will also hold a discussion to accompany the screening, which is expected to start around 3:30 p.m., with the Devils playing at 12:30.

The documentary details the impact of black athletes in hockey, as it follows the path of Jaden Lindo on his pursuit of an NHL career.

It also features interviews with players such as Wayne Simmonds, Grant Fuhr, Joel Ward and others on their experience entering the NHL.

