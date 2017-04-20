Devils to host Mike Nichols charity hockey game



Craig Carton holds the microphone to Mike Nichols at the end of the game. Boomer and Carton host sold out charity hockey game for Mike Nichols, paralyzed hockey player, at Ice World. Team Boomer won 12-11. Middletown, NJ 2/7/15

The Devils, the Prudential Center and WFAN will host the third annual Mike Nichols charity game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

WFAN personalities Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton will captain the two teams, which will feature former Devils Patrik Elias, Grant Marshall, Bryce Salvador, John MacLean, Ken Daneyko, Colin White and more.

Devils with most to gain in AHL playoffs

The game will also feature other former NHL players, including Brad Richards, Tom Laidlaw, Rick DiPietro, plus former U.S. Women’s National Team member Shelly Picard.

The third annual game will be hosted at the Prudential Center for the first time. The event will benefit spinal cord research and quality of life initiatives through the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Proceeds will also go to the Nichols Family Trust.

Nichols suffered a spinal-cord injury while playing for the Monroe Township High School ice hockey team in 2014.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.