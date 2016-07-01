Devils trade Vern Fiddler to Predators for 2017 pick



New Jersey Devils center Vernon Fiddler (38) protects the puck during the first period against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) at MTS Centre. (Bruce Fedyck | USA TODAY Sports)

The Devils traded center Vern Fiddler to the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The 36-year-old Fiddler signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Devils on July 1, 2016.

He finished with three points in 39 games for the Devils, serving as the team’s fourth-line center and a penalty killer.

Patrik Elias drops major hint about future

Fiddler did miss 12 games in December and January due to a lower body injury.

Fiddler spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Predators, compiling 93 points in 305 games.

With the addition of the fourth-round pick from the Predators, the Devils now own 10 picks in June’s entry draft.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.