Devils' Travis Zajac out Saturday vs. Coyotes



Devils center Travis Zajac will not play in Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes for personal reasons.

Zajac returned home early from the team’s road trip as his wife prepares to give birth to the couple’s third child.

Zajac only missed one other game this season, and that came on Jan. 2 against the Boston Bruins due to illness. He has 13 goals and 26 assists in 66 games this season.

The Devils should get defenseman and captain Andy Greene back for Saturday’s game. Greene missed the previous four games after the death of his father. Greene joined the team in Colorado but did not play in Thursday’s 3-2 loss.

Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 23:16:04 +0000